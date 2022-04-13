With the Easter bank holiday weekend approaching, many supermarkets will be working on reduced hours.
In order to make sure you don’t get caught out on your way to the store, we’ve listed all the open hours for your favourite supermarkets below.
These are the opening times for stores across Newport this weekend.
UK Bank Holidays 2022
Newport supermarkets Easter opening times
Asda
Lower Dock Street, Newport
- Good Friday: 7am-10pm
- Easter Saturday: 7am-10pm
- Easter Sunday: Closed
- Easter Monday: 7am-8pm
Pencarn Way, Newport
- Good Friday: 6am-Midnight
- Easter Saturday: 6am-10pm
- Easter Sunday: Closed
- Easter Monday: 6am-8pm
Tesco
Newport Spytty Park, Newport
- Good Friday: 6am-10pm
- Easter Saturday: 6am-Midnight
- Easter Sunday: Closed
- Easter Monday: 8am-6pm
Pontymister Industrial Estate, Risca
- Good Friday: 6am-10pm
- Easter Saturday: 6am-Midnight
- Easter Sunday: Closed
- Easter Monday: 8am-6pm
Sainsbury's
Albany Street, Newport
- Good Friday: 7am-10pm
- Easter Saturday: 7am-10pm
- Easter Sunday: Closed
- Easter Monday: 8am-8pm
Aldi
Aldi is yet to publish opening hours for individual stores but have said these are the times nationally. We recommend you double check these are correct at your local Aldi, next time you are in store.
- Good Friday: 8am-10pm
- Easter Saturday: 8am-10pm
- Easter Sunday: Closed
- Easter Monday: 8am-8pm
Lidl
Usk Way, Newport
- Good Friday: 8am-10pm
- Easter Saturday: 8am-10pm
- Easter Sunday: Closed
- Easter Monday: 8am-8pm
Cardiff Road, Newport
- Good Friday: 8am-10pm
- Easter Saturday: 8am-10pm
- Easter Sunday: Closed
- Easter Monday: 8am-8pm
Morrisons
Orb Drive, Newport
- Good Friday: 7am-10pm
- Easter Saturday: 7am-10pm
- Easter Sunday: Closed
- Easter Monday: 7am-8pm
