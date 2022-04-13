With the Easter bank holiday weekend approaching, many supermarkets will be working on reduced hours.

In order to make sure you don’t get caught out on your way to the store, we’ve listed all the open hours for your favourite supermarkets below.

These are the opening times for stores across Newport this weekend.

UK Bank Holidays 2022

Newport supermarkets Easter opening times

Asda

Lower Dock Street, Newport

  • Good Friday: 7am-10pm
  • Easter Saturday: 7am-10pm
  • Easter Sunday: Closed
  • Easter Monday: 7am-8pm

Pencarn Way, Newport

  • Good Friday: 6am-Midnight
  • Easter Saturday: 6am-10pm
  • Easter Sunday: Closed
  • Easter Monday: 6am-8pm

Tesco

Newport Spytty Park, Newport

  • Good Friday: 6am-10pm
  • Easter Saturday: 6am-Midnight
  • Easter Sunday: Closed
  • Easter Monday: 8am-6pm

Pontymister Industrial Estate, Risca

  • Good Friday: 6am-10pm
  • Easter Saturday: 6am-Midnight
  • Easter Sunday: Closed
  • Easter Monday: 8am-6pm

Sainsbury's

Albany Street, Newport

  • Good Friday: 7am-10pm
  • Easter Saturday: 7am-10pm
  • Easter Sunday: Closed
  • Easter Monday: 8am-8pm

Aldi

Aldi is yet to publish opening hours for individual stores but have said these are the times nationally. We recommend you double check these are correct at your local Aldi, next time you are in store.

  • Good Friday: 8am-10pm
  • Easter Saturday: 8am-10pm
  • Easter Sunday: Closed
  • Easter Monday: 8am-8pm

Lidl

Usk Way, Newport

  • Good Friday: 8am-10pm
  • Easter Saturday: 8am-10pm
  • Easter Sunday: Closed
  • Easter Monday: 8am-8pm

Cardiff Road, Newport

  • Good Friday: 8am-10pm
  • Easter Saturday: 8am-10pm
  • Easter Sunday: Closed
  • Easter Monday: 8am-8pm

Morrisons

Orb Drive, Newport

  • Good Friday: 7am-10pm
  • Easter Saturday: 7am-10pm
  • Easter Sunday: Closed
  • Easter Monday: 7am-8pm