TWO geese which had to be removed from the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal after their “aggressive behaviour” have now been rehomed.

Torfaen council said it had received a number of reports of people being attacked by the geese, including an 86-year-old woman who fell as she tried to escape.

The geese are thought to have been domesticated, and are believed to have been abandoned on the canal at Two Locks as part of a group of nine around three years ago

“Following consideration of the potential risks the geese posed to residents and themselves, a decision was taken to move them in the interest of their own safety and that of canal users,” said a council spokesman.

The council received reports of residents being attacked by the geese. Picture: Torfaen council.

The geese were collected on April 6, and were taken to a private small holding.

Daniel Morelli, Torfaen council's head of protection, said: "We understand some residents were upset at the decision to rehome the geese and we want to assure them that their safety and wellbeing was a priority at all times.

"We were concerned at the reports of people being attacked by the geese and we wanted to avoid anyone else getting hurt and prevent them being injured.

The geese have now been rehomed. Picture: Torfaen council.

"We used a company that has experience of handling birds safely and one of our officers visited the geese in their new home yesterday.

“We are pleased that they are settling in well.

“Enquiries were made with a number of animal charities to collect and rehome the geese, but none of them could house the birds at this time.

"As they have been rehomed with a private resident on their small holding, we are unable to reveal their exact location, but we can assure residents that they are safe and well. The geese have ample space in their new natural surroundings, including a large pond.

"The other seven geese remain on the canal and we would like to thank local residents for keeping an eye on them."