THESE shocking pictures show the aftermath of carnage after a van driver ploughed into a stationary lorry leaving his girlfriend badly hurt.
Johnathan Smith faces jail after a jury found him guilty of causing his now ex-partner Jacqueline Walden serious injury by dangerous driving at Cwmbran’s Springvale Industrial Estate.
The victim was trapped in the Ford Transit Tipper van and was rescued by firefighters.
She spent three weeks in hospital after suffering a broken thigh as well as cuts to her body and forehead.
The collision happened on the evening of Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Picture: CPS Wales
Witnesses at the scene said Smith had shouted just after the crash, “I’ve killed her, I’ve killed her!”
The 38-year-old defendant had denied causing Miss Walden serious injury be dangerous driving but was convicted following a trial at Cardiff Crown Court.
The crash took place close to the Cwmbran Van Hire site. Picture: CPS Wales
Prosecutor Nuhu Gobir told jurors Smith drank four or five cans of Stella Artois lager and took cocaine on the day of the crash in 2020.
The defendant, of Waun Road, Cwmbran, who was granted bail, is due to be sentenced this week.
The pictures were released by CPS Wales.
