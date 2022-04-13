TRIBUTES have flooded in for a hotel manager who “would give anything and everything for anyone” after he died suddenly.

Nick Prosser, who was 35 and originally from Ynysybwl, ran the popular Old Rectory Hotel in Llangattock, close to the Gwent border.

Mr Prosser, a husband, and father to four children, died suddenly on Wednesday, March 23.

An outpouring of condolences were seen on the hotel’s social media post, which paid tribute to Mr Prosser.

“It is with heartbreak and sadness that we share with all our loyal customers and friends that the legend Mr Nick Prosser closed his eyes for the last time yesterday (March 23),” the post reads.

“He has left a hole in all of our hearts and will forever be our loving, caring, kind-hearted man.

“His wife, children, family, and friends will forever remember him as their hero. The man who would give anything and everything for anyone.

“The Rectory will continue on with all of your plans and truly make it your legacy.”

Mr Prosser had worked his way up to general manager of The Old Rectory Hotel in Llangattock. (Picture: The Old Rectory Hotel)

Staff member Kirsty Williams and Cally Mole have now set up a Go Fund Me to raise money so a memorial bench and tree can be installed in the hotel grounds in memory to Mr Prosser.

“Nick had been manager here for almost two years now after working his way up,” Ms Mole said.

“It was his life; the hotel was his baby. He always wanted to be the fundraiser in the local community.

“It was just a shock and sudden death – we’re also trying to raise funds for a defibrillator and to help support his family.

“He touched so many people and was so well loved. Nick was always the first person there to help you out.

“It just feels right to make people aware of how amazing he’s been.”

Ms Williams said his generosity to his staff was second to none.

“We’re all one big family here,” she said.

“I remember we had one staff member off with covid and Nick spend hundreds of pounds to deliver her food and supplies while she was off ill. He was amazing.”

The Go Fund Me raising money for Mr Prosser’s memorial bench and tree can be found here: https://bit.ly/3jqVeuG