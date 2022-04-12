If you've been on the hunt for some new jewellery that won't break the bank, then look no further as Abbott Lyon has released its Spring Collection.

Inspired by the Quartz crystals, the new collection has a range of gorgeous and glamourous pieces that will you feel like a million bucks.

With brighter, pastel colours, the set includes pops of pink, blue and white quarts as well as a zodiac and initial charms.

All the products from the range are water, sweat, and heat-resistant proof meaning they are perfect no matter the occasion this spring and summer.

Abbot Lyon new Spring Collection:

Initial White Quartz Beaded Necklace (Gold)-

Initial White Quartz Beaded Necklace. (Abbot Lyon)

This luxurious 18K Gold plated necklace features beaded white quartz with a classic initial pendant of your choice.

The chain is 16 to 18 inches and you can add on an extender to get your desired length.

The necklace costs £79 and you can buy it now via Abbot Lyon.

Tennis Bracelet (Gold)-

Tennis Bracelet (Gold) (Abbot Lyon)

Get this must-have accessory that will add sparkle to your everyday look with its clear crystals, 18k gold plated chain, and chic design.

Buy the bracelet now via Abbot Lyon.

Birthstone Beaded Necklace-

Birthstone Beaded Necklace. (Abbot Lyon)

Feel like a star with this beaded birthstone necklace that you can have your initial on too.

Whether a gift or a treat for yourself, it will make the perfect accessories and add a bit of sparky to any outfit.

Get the necklace now via Abbot Lyon.

Blue & White Beaded Layered Set (Gold)-

Get both of both worlds by stacking up two of the new gorgeous necklaces on an 18k Gold plated chain.

This set includes a white and a blue beaded quartz necklace that is tarnished proof and completely nickel-free too.

Buy it now via Abbot Lyon.

Shop the full Spring Collection now via Abbot Lyon.

