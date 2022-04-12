THREE more people have died in the Gwent area after testing positive for coronavirus, among 15 further deaths in Wales.
The latest Public Health Wales figures also show another 140 infections in the region and 704 nationwide.
Those figures cover a three day period from 9am on Friday until 9am on Monday.
Infection rates across Gwent continue to fall, compared with a few weeks ago, but this may also reflect the winding down of the nation's Covid testing programme since the beginning of April.
Here are where the new cases have been recorded by local authority:
- Blaenau Gwent: 13
- Caerphilly: 30
- Monmouthshire: 21
- Newport: 38
- Torfaen: 38
- Anglesey: 17
- Conwy: 30
- Denbighshire: 22
- Flintshire: 15
- Gwynedd: 21
- Wrexham: 30
- Cardiff: 73
- Vale of Glamorgan: 33
- Bridgend: 30
- Merthyr Tydfil: 11
- Rhondda Cynon Taf: 45
- Carmarthenshire: 35
- Ceredigion: 11
- Pembrokeshire: 60
- Powys: 26
- Neath Port Talbot: 32
- Swansea: 55
- Unknown location: 10
- Resident Outside Wales: 8
