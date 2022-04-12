More than 50 referrals for fines have been made off the back of lockdown parties at Downing Street and Whitehall, Police have said.
The Metropolitan Police said at least 30 more fixed penalty notices will be issued by the ACRO Criminal Records Office. This is up from the 20 referrals for fixed-penalty notices (FPN) the force said had been made at the end of March.
Scotland Yard said it was “making every effort to progress this investigation at speed”, with the possibility of more fines to come.
The identities of people issued with FPNs have not been disclosed publicly by the Met, nor the event a fine relates to.
However, Downing Street has said it will confirm if either Boris Johnson or Cabinet Secretary Simon Case are handed a fine.
No 10 has been approached on whether the Prime Minister or Mr Case have been notified about an incoming fine as part of the latest batch of referrals.
Helen MacNamara apologises after confirming she has receive lockdown part fine
A former senior official last week became the first person to confirm they had received an FPN as a result of the partygate investigation.
Former deputy cabinet secretary and Whitehall ethics chief Helen MacNamara said she was “sorry for the error of judgment I have shown”.
Ms MacNamara, who now works for the Premier League, was reported to have received the fine in connection with a leaving do held in the Cabinet Office on June 18 2020.
