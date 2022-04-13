A PONTYPOOL barber has been voted the best in Wales by customers for a second year in a row.

Teague’s Barbers, in Wainfelin, had been named best barbers at the 2021 Best of Welsh Business Awards in November, and now the shop has retained its crown at the 2022 awards.

Nicolle Teague, who set the barbers up aged 20, said she was “on cloud nine” after finding out she had won the award for the second year in a row.

“It’s absolutely amazing to be a double award winner,” she said. “I couldn’t believe it. I was on cloud nine.”

Nicolle Teague, owner of Teague's Barbers, at the 2022 Best of Welsh Business Awards. Picture: Nicolle Teague.

The Best of Welsh Business Awards are voted for by customers, and this year saw 25 per cent of the vote in the ‘Best Barber’ category go to Teague’s Barbers – with the runner-up receiving 14 per cent of the vote.

“I want to thank my customers, they took the time out to vote again for me,” said Ms Teague. “And my neighbours in the Wainfelin community, they are all so amazing. And my family and my partner too – they are just the best.

“I suffer quite badly with anxiety and having the nerves to open the shop and even doubting ‘should I go to the awards ceremony?’.

“I’ve been with my partner now for over ten years so he’s been with me since I was an apprentice, through opening my shop and to winning awards now. He and my family have been so supportive. They built me up and push me out of my comfort zone. I honestly don’t think I could do it without them.”

Teague's Barbers in Pontypool won best barbers in the Best of Welsh Business Awards two years running. Picture: Nicolle Teague.

Following her second award win, Ms Teague has now qualified as a Novo Cabelo Hair Systems professional technician, expanding the services offered by her barbers.

“It’s a hair system you put into the natural hair to help with hair loss,” she said. “So many men struggle with low self esteem because of baldness or receding hairlines.

“There’s a stigma around losing your hair, with men thinking it’s because they are getting older. But there’s so many other reasons too – like stress, for example.

“It’s a non-surgical way of having a hair transplant. I’ve wanted to do it for so long, but the nerves – thinking will people want this, will it help break the stigma, will people book in for this – meant I put it off. But now I felt I’m in a good place to take it on.”