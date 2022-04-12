Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chencellor Rishi Sunak are both expected to receive fines amid investigation in lockdown parties at Downing Street.
The duo will be issued with fines for breaches of Covid-19 regulations following allegations of lockdown parties in Downing Street and Whitehall, a No 10 spokeswoman said.
The spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister and Chancellor of the Exchequer have today received notification that the Metropolitan police intend to issue them with fixed penalty notices.
“We have no further details, but we will update you again when we do.”
More than 50 referrals for fines have been made off the back of lockdown parties at Downing Street and Whitehall, Police have said.
The Metropolitan Police said at least 30 more fixed penalty notices will be issued by the ACRO Criminal Records Office. This is up from the 20 referrals for fixed-penalty notices (FPN) the force said had been made at the end of March.
Scotland Yard said it was “making every effort to progress this investigation at speed”, with the possibility of more fines to come.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel