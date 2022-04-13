A 26-YEAR-OLD from Newport is set to open his first business - in the city centre.

Corey Lewis, from Newport, is preparing to open his own health and lifestyle shop in Newport’s recently renovated Market Arcade.

The young entrepreneur hopes to officially open the doors to his shop – based opposite Ffoto Newport – by the end of May, although an exact opening date is yet to be confirmed.

1UP Lifestyle Store will offer a range of health products – including exotic fruits, cold pressed juices, alkaline drinks, CBD products and more.

“I started getting health conscious a long time ago,” said Mr Lewis.

“For a while I wasn’t consistent, but I have a lot of friends who are into natural treatments and food, and it’s become a big part of my lifestyle.

“With the Covid outbreak I noticed people became more concerned about their health – they tried to make lifestyle changes and exercise more.

“I found the government didn’t really tell people how to naturally make their body more resilient to fighting viruses.

“The food we eat can help our immune systems and our mental health; I think this is an essential thing which should be taught to people while growing up.”

He added that CBD products also seem to be becoming popular, with him hoping to offer these health and lifestyle products “at a reasonable price”.

The unit in Market Arcade is being painted, with new flooring to be added, and Mr Lewis hopes to officially open the venture by the end of May.

Along with health and CBD products the venture will also sell some clothes.

He’s had the idea of setting up his own business for a “long time” and – if 1UP Lifestyle Store goes well – he hopes to get a bigger property for a juice bar, which will also serve healthy food, including acai bowls and options for vegetarians and vegans.

Newport city centre is undergoing a revival at present, with new openings in the Market Arcade and the recent rennovation of Newport Market by developer LoftCo.

You can follow the business on Instagram @1up_lifestylestore and follow Newport’s Market Arcade where 1UP Lifestyle Store will be based @newport.market.arcade