EASTER is just around the corner, and some local bus services will be affected over the holiday.
Buses in Gwent will have some changes to their normal services, but these will only be minor.
We've compiled some of the changes for the major bus operators in Gwent so you don't have to worry about travel this Easter.
Newport Bus
Newport Bus has said that, on Good Friday - April 15 - buses will run according to a Saturday timetable instead of a normal Friday.
There are no changes listed to the regular timetable on the Saturday, April 16.
For Easter Sunday -April 17 - and Easter Monday - April 18 - a Sunday schedule will be used.
This means that the majority of services will not be available on April 17 and April 18.
There is reportedly an issue with the online timetable for April 15 and Newport Bus have advised passengers to download the PDF timetable.
To view the routes available, click here.
Stagecoach
On Good Friday, there will be 'normal school holiday Friday service'.
This means that some journeys may not be available.
On Saturday the normal Saturday service will be implemented, while for Easter Sunday and Easter Monday, a Sunday service will be used.
For those travelling out of Gwent, on Easter Monday the 124, 131 and 404 services in the Rhondda will not run.
Between April 15 and April 18, customer services will be closed.
There will be service updates from 7am to 7pm on Good Friday and Saturday.
Updates will be from 9am to 5pm on Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.
To plan your journey and view timetables for these dates, click here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here