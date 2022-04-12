The Prime Minister’s wife, Carrie Johnson will also be fined for following an investigation into lockdown parties at Downing Street and Whitehall.
A spokesperson said: “In the interests of transparency, Mrs Johnson can confirm she has been notified that she will receive a Fixed Penalty Notice. She has not yet received any further details about the nature of the FPN.”
It follows news that Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak will be fined for breaches of Covid-19 regulations following allegations of lockdown parties.
A no.10 spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister and Chancellor of the Exchequer have today received notification that the Metropolitan police intend to issue them with fixed penalty notices.
“We have no further details, but we will update you again when we do.”
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on both the Prime Minister and Chancellor to resign.
Sir Keir said: “Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have broken the law and repeatedly lied to the British public. They must both resign.
“The Conservatives are totally unfit to govern. Britain deserves better.”
Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy joined calls for the Prime Minister and Chancellor to resign.
He tweeted: “Criminality and lies at the heart of government. Led by the Prime Minister and the Chancellor.
“Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak must resign now for breaking the laws they enforced on us all.”
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey tweeted: “This is a government in crisis neglecting a country in crisis.
“Parliament must be recalled for a vote of No Confidence in the Prime Minister.”
Boris Johnson must resign. He broke the law and repeatedly lied to parliament about it. The basic values of integrity and decency - essential to the proper working of any parliamentary democracy - demand that he go.— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) April 12, 2022
And he should take his out of touch chancellor with him. https://t.co/rqfWavTvjp
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “Boris Johnson must resign. He broke the law and repeatedly lied to parliament about it.
“The basic values of integrity and decency – essential to the proper working of any parliamentary democracy – demand that he go.
“And he should take his out of touch chancellor with him.”
