GWENT Police are investigating reports of vandalism on an allotment in Caerphilly.
A shed on an allotment on Mill Road, Caerphilly, was reportedly damaged between 8pm on April 10 and 9.30am the following day.
The police would like to speak to two girls (pictured) who may be able to help their enquiries.
A police spokesperson said: "Anybody with any information can contact us on 101, quoting log number 2200118833.
"You can also contact us via direct message on Facebook or Twitter.
"Alternatively, you can call Crimstoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here