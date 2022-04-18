AN AFFORDABLE shop is being launched to help support people in Blaenavon with rising food costs.

‘Grocery Store by Victory’ has been organised by Victory Church to support people through the cost of living crisis.

The store will see families subscribe for £4 a week, and in return they will be able to visit the shop twice a week.

Included in a typical shop is five fresh fruits and vegetables, a loaf of fresh bread, two dairy items - such as milk or eggs, eight cupboard items, a frozen item, and a personal care item.

“When we look at the massive change of the cost of living, it’s hitting everyone,” said Clyde Thomas, lead pastor at Victory Church.

“During the first lockdown everyone had to change and adapt. We continued to support people families with basic provisions as we have done.

“Food banks do great work across the region.

“This is not a foodbank. £4 a week would get them a basic grocery shop. They can do two shops a week, and they would pick it themselves.

“Victory Church is a vibrant church, we do a lot in the community. But we want this to not just be a church thing, but a community thing facilitated by the church.

“So it’s a separate part of the building. We want to partner with businesses in the town. It’s about the community helping the community.

“We want people to be able to come off relying on food banks.

“We value and recognise the role of food banks. But we see this as the next step along.

“It’s not a hand-out, it’s a hand-up.

“The reason we have a membership is we are offering a lot of support around it. It gives people options of employability, money management, lifestyle and health courses.”

Pastor Clyde said it is hoped the shop will launch in May.

You can find out more on the Victory Church website, social media pages, or via this link.