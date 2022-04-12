A PUB in the centre of Newport is set to reopen in time for the long Easter weekend.
The Lamb, in Church Street, will welcome customers back under new management on Good Friday.
Taking the helm is Nick Portman, widely known in Newport as Nick Baneswell, who spent seven years in charge of the city's Baneswell Social Club until it shut in 2020.
Speaking to the Argus ahead of The Lamb's reopening, Mr Portman said he felt the time was right to get back into running a pub.
"It's what I do," he said.
And Mr Portman - who also runs the Scrum-tious Cafe in Charles Street - has big plans for his latest venture.
The new-look Lamb will have a restaurant area at the rear of the pub, serving lighter meals such as toasties and jacket potatoes that will appeal to city-centre workers on their lunch breaks. There'll also be pub grub classics like fish and chips, Mr Portman said.
As well as food options, the pub will have a pool table and a good selection of beers on tap.
For sports fans, there'll be live matches shown on television, and for music lovers there are plans for live entertainment on Fridays and Saturdays.
