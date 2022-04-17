THE final homes are being advertised for sale at Bellway’s Greystone Meadows in Undy, as work nears the final stages at the development.
The last homes to buy are all four-bedroom detached houses, with prices starting from £469,995.
There are now just five homes remaining available to reserve at the development, off Pankhurst Drive.
The 144-home development at Greystone Meadows includes 108 two, three and four-bedroom properties for private sale and 36 affordable homes available for rent or shared ownership.
Carly Maidment, sales manager for Bellway Wales, said: “With the development at Greystone Meadows nearing the last stages, this is the final chance to buy a Bellway home in this area.
“We’re very proud of the work that has gone into the high-quality new homes at this highly desirable development, as well as delivering the customer service that people rightly expect.”
Greystone Meadows launched in 2019, with construction work on site set to be completed this year.
The four-bedroom detached Wye showhome is also set to be released for sale in the near future, and buyers can register their interest in this home.
For further information, visit bellway.co.uk/new-homes/wales/greystone-meadows
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here