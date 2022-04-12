BBC Eastenders star Melanie Clark Pullen has died at the age of 46 after being diagnosed with breast cancer.
The actress portrayed Pauline Fowler’s niece Mary Flaherty in the long-running soap.
Melanie was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019 and is survived by her husband Simon and their three children.
After originally recovering from breast cancer Melanie revealed she had been diagnosed with a brain tumour last June.
She wrote: “I was only given the all clear from cancer 18 months ago and it’s a cruel blow to think that I will now be starting into some kind of treatment again and that this time it will be long term and a permanent fixture of my life.”
The actress also starred in a number of period dramas including ITV’s A Dinner Full of Herbs.
In March the actress shared a snap visiting family in Bray.
Eastenders fans have paid tribute to the actress and former EastEnders co-star Andrew Lynford tweeted: “How sad to hear we have lost one of the gang. RIP dear Melanie.”
