PLANS to build a new bridge over the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal in Brecon have been submitted.

If approved, a manually-operated bascule bridge will be built on a section of the canal next to Blaen-y-Pant Crescent in the Maesglas area of the city.

It comes as part of plans to promote active travel – with the canal path forming part of the National Cycle Network.

Currently, this section of canal is crossed by the existing Gwastad Bridge.

But, according to active travel guidelines, it does not meet requirements, as it is considered to be a pinch point.

Despite this, the existing bridge is set to remain, as it is considered “is archaeologically sensitive and of heritage importance.”

A bascule bridge operates with a counterweight, allowing the bridge to lift to allow boats to pass.

What else do plans show?





The planning application, submitted by Newport City Council show that if approved, the new bridge will be built at a lower aspect than the original bridge – hence the need for it to be manually lifted, allowing boats to pass underneath.

According to planning documents, “the proposed bridge is to be open in its appearance/construction so that the view of the existing Gwasted Bridge is not obscured.”

Along with the bridge itself, it is proposed that footpaths in the vicinity of the bridge will also be resurfaced.

How the new bridge will look in relation to the existing structure

Some landscaping work will be carried out nearby, and updated signage would also be installed as a result of these plans.

Artist impressions show that the new bridge would be a short distance away from the existing structure.

What’s more, plans show that it would be similar in design to thee Dudley Weatherley Jubilee Bridge on the Great Western Canal in Tiverton – constructed from steel with concrete abutments.

As the application has been brought forward by the council themselves, it is understood that it will go before Newport City Council’s planning committee later this year.

In the meantime, the plans have be viewed and commented upon online here.