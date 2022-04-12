VANDALS started a fire on the 3G pitch at Cwmbran Stadium on Saturday night.
The stadium has had issues with vandalism in the past, and fencing was installed around the pitch and grandstand in October 2019, after a series of incidents - including people attempting to gain access to the grandstand and causing damage to the fencing, buildings, windows and doors.
Torfaen Leisure Trust chief executive Angharad Collins said she received a call on Sunday morning about the fire.
“It’s been an absolute nightmare,” she said. “We spent around £50,000 on a fence going right the way around the 3G, and bought vandalism paint for when people climb over.
“We appreciate it’s difficult for youths. The facilities are there for the community to use – that’s the whole point of a community leisure trust – but the abuse that our members of staff get when they ask them to leave when we have a booking is unacceptable.
“As a charity in the heart of the community, every penny we make is reinvested into the facilities. Every penny we spend fixing vandalism is something that could have been spent in the community.
“It just doesn’t seem to be easing up at all.
“The whole 3G pitch could’ve gone up. We’d then have to be relocating hundreds of children who play football there.”
Anyone with any information about the fire should contact Gwent Police, quoting the reference 18311/04/22.
“Someone would’ve come home smelling of smoke,” said Ms Collins, appealing for information.
