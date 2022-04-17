NEW 20mph zones in Abergavenny have come in for criticism from some quarters.

Monmouthshire County Council (MCC) revealed last month that the first of the 20mph projects would include Abergavenny, Llanfoist, Magor, Undy, Caldicot, Portskewett and Caerwent.

This follows the announcement in 2019 by first minister Mark Drakeford that 20mph should be the default speed limit for all residential roads in Wales.

However, the implementation of the scheme has been met with condemnation - even ridicule - from some.

One particular new 20mph zone (pictured) appears to suggest that the maximum speed one should travel into the blocked-off Pant Lane in Abergavenny should not exceed 20mph.

Martin Ruck, who sent in the above picture, said: "I think we can both agree that this is a great example of just how well the public’s hard-earned money is being used in such trying times."

Tongue-in-cheek, Mr Ruck called for more to be done to improve safety in the town.

"Do you think that we could possibly have some other signs put up around the town too?" he asked.

"Such as, low-flying aircraft, no skiing and no motorboats. You never know when they might be needed.

"Maybe we should reduce speeds even further to 5mph, we can’t have enough road safety after all."

Driving instructor Philip James branded the rollout a "farce".

"Not only are signs being erected incorrectly and not according to 'the rules', but they have delays in the supply of said signs," he said.

"If the existing ones had been moved to the new positions, there wouldn't have been the need for so many new ones."

The council conceded that there had been "a small number of issues" regarding sign placement.

However, a MCC spokesperson said “The Abergavenny pilot 20mph project has been widely supported by the local community.

"A small number of issues have arisen with placement of new speed limit signs, which the contractor is addressing."