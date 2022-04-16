THESE six defendants were recently handed prison sentences for crimes like murder, assault, burglary, drug dealing and dangerous driving.

We look at their cases.

David Maggs

Former accountant David Maggs could spend the rest of life behind bars after he was convicted by a jury following a trial of murdering his wife.

The 71-year-old pensioner stabbed Linda Minahan as she lay in bed at the home they shared in Pontypool.

The couple were going through an acrimonious divorce when the defendant carried out the frenzied knife attack in February 2021.

Maggs was jailed for life and told he will have to serve at least 20 years in prison before he is eligible for parole.

Andrew Vowles

A thug beat up a man just days before he was being sentenced for killing his girlfriend in a horror crash.

Andrew Vowles assaulted Macauley Thomas after falling out with him over £200 he had lent him.

The defendant was sent to prison for more than seven years in February after he admitted causing the death by dangerous driving of mother-of-four Danielle Andrews.

Vowles, 35, of Ruth Street, Bargoed, was jailed for a further 12 months after he pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm against Mr Thomas.

Joseph Curley

A serial burglar who stole his victim’s savings after finding £3,000 under a mattress while raiding his house is back behind bars.

Joseph Curley, 49, from Newport, used a hammer to smash his way into the property on the city’s Fields Park Road when the owner was out.

The defendant was jailed for three years.

Elliott Fiteni

A man cleared of murdering a Newport father was jailed after he stole an Amazon delivery van and swiped alcohol from a supermarket.

Elliott Fiteni, 20, from Pontprennau, Cardiff, was one of five men accused of the murder, manslaughter and robbery of Ryan O'Connor in the summer of 2021.

He was acquitted of all charges in that case but was back in court for a raft of separate offences.

Fiteni was jailed for 18 months.

Kyle Humphries

A drug dealer caught with £7,500 worth of crack cocaine and a knuckle-duster was jailed for three years.

Kyle Humphries, 24, from Caerphilly, was an addict selling to other heavy users to fund his own habit, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Byron Broadstock, mitigating, said: “He wasn’t somebody living some kind of a lavish lifestyle.

“This was somebody living a very ordinary lifestyle and doing what he could, illegally of course, to support that habit that has unfortunately blighted him for some time.”

Michael Martin

A dangerous driver was Tasered by a police officer after he led him on a high-speed chase through the streets of Newport.

Michael Martin, 37, nearly crashed into cars along narrow residential streets in the city and had ran red lights.

The defendant, of Jeddo Street, Newport, was jailed for 18 months and banned from driving for five years.