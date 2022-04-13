DO YOU recognise the woman in this photo?
South Wales Police want to speak to her in connection to an incident in which an elderly woman was defrauded, and her bank card taken.
A spokesman for the force said: “The suspect has visited the 94-year-old victim claiming to be from her bank and convinced her to hand over her bank card.
“They stated that there was a problem with it [her bank card] and that a new one would be sent.”
Anyone who can help South Wales Police to locate the suspect is urged to contact them, quoting reference 2200045193.
There are numerous ways to contact South Wales Police. You can:
- Visit: orlo.uk/Dqq7u
- Send South Wales Police a private message on Facebook or Twitter
- E-mail South Wales Police: SWP101@south-wales.police.uk
- Call: 101
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here