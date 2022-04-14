THE Easter bank holiday is approaching, and many people may have plans to travel.
But with travel there is also often the frustration of being stuck in traffic for long periods, particularly when this is caused by roadworks.
In an effort to minimise delays during Easter there is an embargo on planned roadworks across Wales from April 14 until 10am on April 19.
This means roadworks will be put on hold during this period of time.
We understand that being stuck in roadworks and congestion can be frustrating.— Traffic Wales South (@TrafficWalesS) April 10, 2022
An Embargo on planned roadworks will be in place 14/04 until 10am 19/04 to minimise delays.
Please bear in mind that there may be emergency works that will need to be completed. #KeepWalesMoving pic.twitter.com/fZuS55z328
A spokesman for Welsh Government said:
“Over the Easter period and around other bank holidays and school holidays, roadworks on the strategic road network across Wales will be paused, unless they are safety-related or are emergency repairs.”
The embargo will not apply to emergency works that will need to be completed or safety-related works, including that on Ebbw River Bridge (M4 Junction 28).
Work and traffic management on this network will continue, along with work on major projects which have multi-year programmes.
