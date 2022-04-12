One of the year’s most anticipated games goes on sale today and you can secure your copy with Game.
13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim is released worldwide today, and is expected to be available for purchase at around 2pm.
The adventure and real-time strategy game was released for the Playstation 4 in 2019, but it is now getting its release on the Nintendo Switch.
Set in fictional Japan in the 1980s, Vanillaware’s game is a a sci-fi mystery epic spanning thirteen intertwining stories.
Uncover the truth and delve into a 2D sidescrolling adventure featuring gorgeous art and environments.
Then, battle the kaiju in fast-paced, top-down combat.
Customize the Sentinels with an arsenal of mechsuit weaponry, and fight to defend humanity.
You can get your copy of the game from Game.
Pre-orders are underway, and the price of the game is set at £49.99.
You can also get it as part of a bundle with a new Nintendo Switch wireless pro controller for £105.
