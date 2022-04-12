If you're looking for some garden furniture inspiration or need a cosy chair for a conservatory, egg chairs are the way to go.

Egg chairs - also known as hanging egg chairs or hanging chairs - are among the top home decor trends of 2022.

It seems everyone is desperate to get their hands on one as soon as they come in stock they sell out again!

If you’re still looking for an egg chair for your home or garden, we’ve found where you can still grab one.

Dunelm, Singapore Hanging Egg Chair

This egg chair from Dunelm would complement any outdoor space/garden. Made from metal, it is durable and sturdy and the perfect garden furniture.

Wowcher, Grey Hanging Egg Chair with Cushion

Save 50% on this hanging chair from Tudor Furniture on Wowcher. Down to £219 from £439.99, this stylish grey hanging chair is perfect for all spaces.

ManoMano, Swing Egg Chair

This egg chair from ManoMano is perfect for both outdoor and indoor use. It has a waterproof cover, cushioned seat and is made of metal and a high-quality textile fabric.

All Round Fun, double and triple egg chairs

There are three variations of the hanging chair, a single-seater egg chair, a double-seater egg chair and a triple-seater egg chair.

The single egg chair can be purchased for £299.95 and delivery is available within just 2 days!

(All Round Fun)

The double is perfect for cosying up in the evenings with your partner as it comfortably fits two people. This one costs £499.95.

The three seater is perfect for when you’re hosting a garden party, or if you just want room to relax by yourself. The comfortable cushions will have you relaxing in your garden for hours!

The Range, New Hampshire Foldable Hanging Chair

This hanging chair from The Range comes with super plush cushions so you'll be able to sit back and relax for hours. It is also available in a single or double size so you can add further seating to your space.

