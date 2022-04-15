A RISCA man has been jailed for six months for assaulting a police officer and a publican on the same day.

John Lee Wheaton has been sentenced for one count of assaulting an emergency services worker, and one count of assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH).

Appearing before Cardiff Magistrates Court on Thursday, April 7, Wheaton pleaded guilty to both charges – having previously pleaded not guilty.

The 37-year-old of no fixed address, but previously of Holly Road, Ty Sign, in Risca, was found to have committed the offences on November 15, 2021.

They took place at the Ty Mawr Arms pub on Graig Road, in the Lisvane area of Cardiff.

The court heard that Wheaton assaulted a woman who was working in the pub at the time, causing actual bodily harm.

He was also found to have assaulted a police officer, who was carrying out his duties as a serving officer at the time.

While Wheaton’s guilty pleas were taken into account, his previous convictions, refusal to cooperate with probation, and the fact that his victims were serving emergency personnel and a publican were considered to be aggravating factors.

As a result, he was sentenced to five months for assaulting the pub worker, and sentenced to a further month for assaulting the emergency worker.

The second sentence will run consecutively, due to the fact that an emergency worker was attacked.

Wheaton has also been ordered to pay a £128 surcharge to fund victim services.