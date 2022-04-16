FOOD venues from all over Wales have earned recognition in the Food Awards Wales 2022.
The Food Awards Wales 2022 recognise the success of people and establishments involved in the food industry, with the winners announced earlier this week.
With more than 40 categories, incorporating areas all over Wales, it’s not surprising that many Gwent businesses were rewarded.
These are the eight Gwent winners in the Food Awards Wales 2022:
- Little Steak Hut in Newport – which also won ‘best takeaway’ in the Best of Welsh Business Awards 2022 – won ‘best street food’.
- Fish Kitchen 1854 in Maesycwmmer – which also recently earned a spot on Fry Magazines top 50 fish and chip shops in the UK – won ‘best seafood establishment’.
- Scholars Restaurant in Ystrad Mynach won ‘cookery school of the year’.
- Stone Rock Pizza in Chepstow won ‘best pizza establishment’.
- The Priory Hotel and Restaurant in Caerleon won ‘best hotel restaurant’.
- Scrumptious Monmouth was the overall winner for ‘café/bistro of the year’ also representing Mid Wales in this category.
- Scholars Restaurant Coleg y Cmyoedd was the overall winner for ‘restaurant of the year’ also representing South East Wales in this category.
- Castle Inn, in Usk, won ‘gastro pub of the year South East’ but the overall winner of this category was The Grouse Inn, based in Corwen.
A spokesman for The Food Awards Wales, said:
“These awards aim to thank those that work hard within the city’s food industry and contribute to making Wales a great gastronomic place to visit.
“These people enhance the country’s reputation nationally and internationally, and we would like to make sure that the hard work of Wales’ food professionals doesn’t go unnoticed.
“It was lovely to be part of this celebration and we would like to congratulate all finalists and winners for their achievements!”
