DRAMATIC video footage has captured the moment two houses were demolished to make way for an access road to a new housing development in Newport.
The houses, in Fields Road, in the Pentonville area of the city, had previously been acquired by the development company Redrow - and had been boarded up for some time.
The footage was recorded by George Thomas.
Plans for housing at the site were first submitted in 2014, but objections were raised over the proposed access to the site.
A revised application submitted in 2018 proposed moving the access to Fields Road, next to the former Shire Hall.
As part of the approved outline application, Newport council also sought a contribution of £20,000 to provide a 20mph speed limit on Queen’s Hill.
Plans also included upgrading a zebra crossing and creating a formalised crossing point on Fields Road as part of the development.
The planning application was granted by Newport City Council on Wednesday, August 4 last year.
The site was previously occupied by Newport High School, which closed in 1991, and was demolished in 2003.
Redrow has agreed to include 11 affordable homes as part of the development.
Redrow plan to have the first homes on the Queen's Hill site ready for occupation by early 2023.
Ahead of the development getting under way, Nigel Palmer, managing director of Redrow Homes in South Wales, said Newport is “becoming an ever more attractive location for buyers looking for affordable options outside of both Cardiff and Bristol”.
