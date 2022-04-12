Chancellor Rishi Sunak has broken his silence and issued an “unreserved apology” for breaching Covid regulations.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer received a fine earlier today alongside Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The announcement comes after the PM revealed that he had paid the full penalty notice with a full apology.

The fine was issued in relation to a get together celebrating his birthday on June 19, 2020 amid an investigation into lockdown parties at Downing Street.

The Prime Minister’s wife, Carrie Johnson, has also paid the fine she was issued for being in attendance of the same gathering saying she “apologises unreservedly”, a spokesperson for Mrs Johnson has said.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, Mr Sunak said:“I can confirm I have received a fixed penalty notice from the Metropolitan Police with regards to a gathering held on June 19 in Downing Street.

“I offer an unreserved apology.

“I understand that for figures in public office, the rules must be applied stringently in order to maintain public confidence. I respect the decision that has been made and have paid the fine.

“I know people sacrificed a great deal during Covid, and they will find this situation upsetting. I deeply regret the frustration and anger caused and I am sorry.

“Like the Prime Minister, I am focused on delivering for the British people at this challenging time.”

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak fined

It was reported earlier today that the PM along with Chancellor Rishi Sunak were both expected to receive fines.

The fines are for breaches of Covid-19 regulations following allegations of lockdown parties in Downing Street and Whitehall, a No 10 spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister and Chancellor of the Exchequer have today received notification that the Metropolitan police intend to issue them with fixed penalty notices.

“We have no further details, but we will update you again when we do.”

More than 50 referrals for fines have been made off the back of lockdown parties at Downing Street and Whitehall, Police have said.

The Metropolitan Police said at least 30 more fixed penalty notices will be issued by the ACRO Criminal Records Office. This is up from the 20 referrals for fixed-penalty notices (FPN) the force said had been made at the end of March.

Scotland Yard said it was “making every effort to progress this investigation at speed”, with the possibility of more fines to come.