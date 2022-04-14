A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates' Court.

JACK LLEWELLYN LLOYD, 23, of Tramway Close, Fairwater, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Bowleaze on October 6, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

PHILLIP WOODCRAFT, 63, of Keats Road, Caldicot, was banned from driving for 16 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 94 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood on the B4245 on October 4, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LEWIS THOMAS POLE, aged 20, of Heol Maerdy, Mornington Meadows, Caerphilly, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood in Chepstow on the M48 on September 28, 2021.

He was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for three years and must pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

MORE NEWS: Son lied to frantic mum he had been kidnapped so she would send him money

GARY MARTIN MATTHEWS, 34, of Station Road, Ebbw Vale, was jailed for six weeks after he admitted causing criminal damage to a Gwent Police vehicle in Ystrad Mynach on March 15.

He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

PATRICK DUNKA, 22, of Maes Glas, Whitchurch, Cardiff, was jailed for 17 weeks after he admitted driving while disqualified in Caerphilly on March 5 in a Mercedes S350.

He was banned from driving for 30 months and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge.

TINA JOHN, 45, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 16 months after she admitted stealing clothes and bedding worth £155 from Primark on Commercial Street on February 24 and failing to surrender on March 29.

She was ordered to pay £52 in a fine and victim surcharge.

ROCKY CONNA AYRES, 21, of Llys Gwyrdd, Henllys, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the M48 in Newport on September 24, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ARRON HART, 24, of Woodland View, Abercarn, was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted breaching a restraining order on April 2.

AMY BALDWIN, 41, of The Woodlands, Penygarn, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

RAYMOND NESSLING, 42, of Henry Wood Close, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted driving while disqualified on March 9.

He was ordered to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work, banned from driving for eight months and must pay £180 in costs and a surcharge.

VIVIAN O'BRIEN, 64, of Rowan Place, Rhymney, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

VICKY THOMAS, 34, of Livale Close, Bettws, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

MUHAMMAD UMER, 33, of Corporation Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £530 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Monnow Way on September 22, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.