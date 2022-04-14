POLICE have condemned the "devastating" effects of illegal drugs after a cocaine dealer was sent to prison.
Daniel Richards was jailed at Newport Crown Court for four years and eight months after he admitted being concerned in the supply of the Class-A drug.
The 30-year-old, from Trethomas, had been operating a "drug line" in the Caerphilly area, Gwent Police said after Richards was sentenced.
DC Coles, the officer in the case against Richards, said the sentence showed Gwent Police was determined to bring drug dealers "to justice".
“We’re committed to protecting our communities from the devastating effects of illegal drugs, which can often ruin lives, exploit vulnerable members of society and often lead to other forms of crime," DC Coles said in a statement away from the court.
“We will continue to target those involved in illegal drug supply and, as this sentencing shows, bring them to justice.
“We’d also continue to encourage anyone with any information about people involved in illegal drug activity to call us on 101, or direct message us on Facebook or Twitter. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
