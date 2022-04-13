POLICE have tracked down two girls after issuing a public appeal over alleged vandalism in Caerphilly.
Gwent Police called on members of the public on Tuesday, to identify two girls who may be able to help officers with enquiries into the incident.
That followed reports of alleged damage to an allotment shed in Mill Road, Caerphilly, between 8pm on April 10 and 9.30am the following day.
The police appeal, which was accompanied by photographs of the two girls, has been viewed more than 20,000 times on the South Wales Argus website and shared more than 200 times by our Facebook readers.
Today, Gwent Police confirmed the two girls had been identified.
They are "assisting with our enquiries", the force said.
Gwent Police thanked the public for sharing the appeal.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article