Loose Women panellist Coleen Nolan has claimed to have been invited back to a hotel suite by Jimmy Savile as a child.

Coleen, who was part of The Nolan Sisters as a child, spoke out on Tuesday’s instalment of the ITV show saying the disgraced former children’s entertainer made the offer after licking her hand when she was just 14.

Speaking on the show she said: "I was 14, and my sisters were appearing on Top of the Pops, and I was too young at that stage. He (Jimmy) asked, could I stand with him on the podium to introduce them.

"He said, 'where do you live now?' and I said, 'I still live in Blackpool', and he said 'well I'm there next week and I've got a suite at the hotel, you should come and visit me'."

She continued: "I didn't (visit him), nothing happened, and I just thought, 'he's a creep'. But he was one of them, he'd take your hand to kiss your hand, but then he'd lick your hand, he was horrible."

Jimmy Savile Netflix documentary examined how he ‘hid in plain sight’

Coleen added that she was not surprised when his abuse was revealed following his death in 2011 as they discussed the new Netflix documentary.

The new two-part Netflix programme, Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story, delves into archive footage covering a 50-year period to consider how one of the biggest stars in television got away with his crimes as a prolific sex offender.

The director of a new documentary has said it aims to examine the disgraced entertainer’s relationship with the British public and the establishment to explain how he was “hiding in plain sight” for so long.

Savile died in 2011 aged 84, having never been brought to justice.

He is now believed to be one of Britain’s most prolific sex offenders.