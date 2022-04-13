A NEWPORT foodbank says it is running “extremely low” on a number of key items after seeing a big increase in people needing help from the service.

Feed Newport, which helps some of the city’s most vulnerable with meals and food parcels, says it had received 25 new referrals on Tuesday, April 12, alone, as households across Gwent deal with a sharp rise in living costs since the beginning of the month.

Posting on its Facebook page, the foodbank based on Commercial Road in Pill, said it was in urgent need of a number of items.

The stock room at Feed Newport.

“Super busy day today! We have had over 25 food bank referrals sent us today alone. We are extremely low on the items listed below,” the post reads.

The items are:

UHT milk;

Tinned tomatoes;

Tinned fish;

Tinned meat;

Tinned fruit;

Rice;

Pasta;

Cereals;

Cooking oil;

Tea and coffee;

Sugar.

In a recent visit to the foodbank, its manager Gem Walker told the Argus they had seen a huge drop-off in public donations.

“We haven’t had one since January,” she said.

“Everybody is struggling – ourselves included – but public donations are a really big part of what we do at Feed Newport.”

Feed Newport manager Gem Walker.

Ms Walker has previously said she was hesitant to issue a call-out for donations knowing the difficulties that all households are facing at the moment.

“I’m not sure whether the rise in use is a freak thing or due to the time of the month because of price rises and Easter holiday half term,” she added.

“Obviously this is something we will be keeping an eye on just so we can understand the problem a bit better.

“The referrals that we’ve had have come over are from all different backgrounds such as the homeless, people fleeing domestic violence and families struggling with cost of living.”

A typical food parcel from Feed Newport.

In more grim news for households, it was revealed today that the UK inflation rate rose to seven per cent in the year to March – it’s highest rise since 1992.

There are now warnings that half of Wales could be struggling to pay heating bills and warm their homes this year.