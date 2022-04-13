THE widow of former lead singer of The Wanted Tom Parker has revealed plans for his funeral following his death at the age 33.

The singer’s death was announced on March 30 after he was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour in 2020 and given just 18 months to live.

His widow, Kelsey, has taken to Instagram to reveal funeral details and invite fans to pay their respects.

She shared an image on social media which read: "Thomas Anthony Parker. There will be a private celebration of life on Wednesday 20th April.

“We know many of you would like to pay your respects as well, so would love for you to join us in Petts Wood from 10am.

“It would be beautiful to have everyone line the route as we head to our private service."

She added: “You are then welcome to join us outside the church for the duration where the service will be relayed on screens."

It comes after Kelsey announced his death on Instagram last month.

She wrote: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side.

"Our hearts are broken. Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.

"We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children. Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I’m forever proud of you."

The couple had been married since 2018 and welcomed their son, Bodhi, in October last year and their daughter, Aurelia Rose, was born in 2019.

Parker disclosed in October 2020 that he had been diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma and had begun radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

Despite his diagnosis, in the weeks before his death he had performed on stage with his bandmates as part of their much-delayed reunion tour.

Parker’s fellow bandmates, Ed Sheeran, Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp and Howard Donald of Take That were among the figures from the world of music who paid tribute to the singer after news of his death broke.