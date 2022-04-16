A PORSCHE showroom could be built on the edge of Newport under new plans for a "high-quality landmark car centre" in the city.

If the plans go ahead, the dealership could provide around 100 jobs, according to pre-planning documents published by Asbri Planning this week.

The proposed location for the centre is Lakeside Drive, in the Celtic Springs Business Park - along the A48 in Duffryn.

But while the dealership is a Newport project, the proposals for the site instead focus on the "close proximity to junction 28 of the M4", which is described as "strategically accessible to both Cardiff and Bristol".

The same site has been the subject of several other planning applications over the past 25 years, the documents show. These include a multiplex cinema and hotel in 1998 and a residential development in 2015 - both rejected - as well as four separate plans for offices that were all granted by the council but never built.

The site currently lies vacant.

An artist's impression of the proposed Porsche centre and showroom in Newport. Picture: Dick Lovett and Asbri Planning

In pre-planning documents published on behalf of the proposed developers, Dick Lovett Companies Ltd, there are plans for a Porsche Centre, a showroom, a service centre, parking spaces, electric vehicle parking, landscape planting, and a "detention basin".

"The site will be utilised for the purposes of car sales as well as mechanical vehicle repair and body work," the proposals read.

Asbri Planning is now conducted a consultation on the proposals before a planning application is submitted to Newport City Council.

To view the full consultation documents, visit asbriplanning.co.uk