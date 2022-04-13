GAME has launched its spring sale, meaning there are some great bargains to get your hands on and fulfil all your gaming needs.
Game has deals on Playstation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC products, as well as consoles themselves in its sale.
Right now, you can save on some of the hottest games from Battlefield 2042 to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.
There are also deals on a range of Lego games, available for £14.99.
Here are some of the top games included in Game’s spring sale.
- Fortnite: Minty Legends Pack
- Sonic Colours Ultimate
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Marvel’s Avengers
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Rainbow Six: Extraction
- Fifa 22
- NBA 2K22
- Battlefield 2042
- Jurassic World Evolution 2
Game is still running offers on Nintendo Switch games as well.
You can get two Nintendo Switch games for just £20 at Game.
That includes Mario games, some LEGO games, including The Incredibles, and even Assassins Creed.
Selected code-in-box games are available for £20 at Game online.
The offer runs until April 27 and allows two games to be purchased for £20.
The discount will be applied at checkout when you add two of the qualifying games to your basket.
Visit Game to take advantage of the offer.
