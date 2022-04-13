COVID cases are continuing to fall in Gwent, with 67 new infections recorded according to Public Health Wales statistics.
The latest figures show cases are also falling nationwide, with 308 new infections.
In Gwent's five local authority areas, Newport recorded the highest number of new cases with 21.
Caerphilly has 14 new cases, with Monmouthshire and Torfaen both recording 12 new infections.
Blaenau Gwent has the fewest new infections with eight.
Five new covid-related deaths have also been reported by Public Health Wales, taking the total amount of deaths in Wales to 7,245.
Here are where the new cases have been recorded by local authority:
- Blaenau Gwent: 8
- Caerphilly: 14
- Monmouthshire: 12
- Newport: 21
- Torfaen: 12
- Anglesey: 6
- Conwy: 14
- Denbighshire: 10
- Flintshire: 2
- Gwynedd: 10
- Wrexham: 10
- Cardiff: 39
- Vale of Glamorgan: 15
- Bridgend: 10
- Merthyr Tydfil: 2
- Rhondda Cynon Taf: 33
- Carmarthenshire: 18
- Ceredigion: 3
- Pembrokeshire: 24
- Powys: 14
- Neath Port Talbot: 10
- Swansea: 14
- Unknown location: 3
- Resident Outside Wales: 4
