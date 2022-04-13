IF GETTING paid to eat is your idea of a dream job, it's time to send off your application to MuscleFood.

The online food retailer is on the hunt for the UK's biggest foodie who has a passion for all things nutritional and delicious.

The food brand is known for selling high-protein food and snacks, as well as lean meats, sports supplements, and meal plans.

If you're nutritious and fantatic about fitness and food, here's how you can make your ultimate career move.

Professional Recipe Taster. Credit: MuscleFood

Become an official recipe taster with Muscle Food

Every month, as MuscleFood’s chief recipe tester, you will be sent new recipe kits to try for yourself and review.

Not only will you get to experiment with delicious recipes but you won't need to slave over the stove wondering what you should have for your dinner!

In exchange, you also get monthly vouchers for MuscleFood products.

The vouchers will range from £50-£100 as a thank you for your honest review of its products.

Who is MuscleFood looking for?





MuscleFood's ideal candidate for the position will have the below qualities:

A foodie with a passion for nutritional feel-good food

An honest individual, who can accurately review the upcoming products

Someone with a keen eye for detail, who is easily able to monitor key areas for improvement

Someone with an understanding of the importance of nutrition

All applicants must be over the age of 18 and a UK citizen or permanent resident of the UK

Does this sound like you? Find out how to apply for MuscleFood's taste tester below.

MuscleFood is hiring a professional recipe tester. Credit: MuscleFood

How to apply for MuscleFood's taste tester

If you can't wait to get your teeth stuck in to this exciting new job, here's everything you need to know to become MuscleFood's new expert taste tester.

All applications should be submitted in this online form where you tell the food company why you would be the best candidate for testing MuscleFood’s upcoming recipes.

You'll need to be quick though since applications close on April 21 2022 (11:59 pm GMT).

And if you're successful, you'll hear back via email by May 18 2022 (11:59 pm GMT).

For more information, to see all the terms and conditions and submit your application, visit the MuscleFood website.

