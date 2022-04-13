Burger King has brought back one of its most popular items to UK menus ahead of Easter Bank Holiday weekend.
The fast-food giant, famous for it’s iconic Whopper Burger is also well-known for its delicious sides.
So, due to popular demand, Burger King is bringing back a fan favourite in Halloumi Fries as of this week (April 12).
Available as a 6-piece or 9-piece side, the cheesy fries boast mouth-wateringly tender halloumi strips and come served with a signature Sweet Chilli sauce dip.
Halloumi Fries first launched in June 2021 and are making their way back onto the menu after being removed at the end of last year. They will be available at £3.79 for six pieces, and £4.69 for nine pieces.
Burger King fans will not be able to get Halloumi Fries delivered
However, fans of the squeaky fries will have to get in quick as the product will only be available in Burger King restaurants nationwide for a limited time only.
But there’s a catch. Halloumi Fries will be available in restaurants nationwide only, subject to availability, and will not be available via the Burger King or delivery partner apps for delivery or in-store collection.
So if you want to get your hands on the cheesy fries, you’ll have to ditch delivery apps and head out to your nearest Burger King restaurant.
Burger King branches in Gwent:
- Monmouth: A40 northbound and southbound
- Newport: Commercial Street
