THE future of Llantarnam Abbey as a home for nuns could be coming to an end.

Plans have been submitted to Newport City Council to convert a former care home on Stow Park Circle into a convent.

And, if approved, it would see the Sisters of St Joseph of Annecy, currently based at Llantarnam Abbey, move to the city centre site.

At this time, it is unclear if this would mean that all of the sisters would leave the Grade-II listed abbey, which is located near to Cwmbran.

If they were to leave, it would prove to be the end of an era.

Llantarnam Abbey

While the site has been used for a myriad of purposes over the years, its most recent use, since 1946, is as a monastic institution for the sisters.

Earlier still, understood to be at some point in the 16th century, it was founded as a daughter house for a different order.

What do the plans show?





According to a planning application, submitted to Newport City Council by LRJ Planning on behalf of the Sisters of St Joseph of Annecy, there is hope to turn the former Willow House Residential Care Home into a convent.

The plans relate to the three storey detached property off Stow Park Circle.

If plans are approved, there would be “a community of 10-12 sisters residing in the property.”

Willow House in Newport

The convent would also require two staff roles at a time, which would be shared between four staff members.

It is not thought that a great deal of alteration work would be needed to the property, which is said to “easily lend itself for the use as a convent.”

The Argus asked the Sisters of St Joseph for additional information.

A representative for the order declined to comment.

What do we know about the care home?





It is unclear when Will House closed as a care home, but it has recently been up for sale, with a £750,000 asking price.

Last year, it attracted attention, after being subject to controversial plans.

The Ministry of Justice proposed that the home be transformed into a women’s rehabilitation facility – plans which faced a great deal of local backlash.

At the time, a Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “The centre will help tackle the causes of low-level offenders’ behaviour, reduce reoffending and ultimately keep the public safe.

“We are engaging with local authorities and communities before we make a decision on the site location and no formal planning applications have been submitted.”

But, amid backlash, those plans appear to have been quietly dropped.

In the meantime, plans to turn the site into a convent can be viewed and commented upon here.