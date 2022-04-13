TODAY is the last day you can post items with the Royal Mail guaranteed to arrive in time for Easter.

With a long weekend and two bank holidays - Good Friday and Easter Monday - coming up, the Royal Mail is changing the days for delivery and collection, meaning senders will need to post in the next few days in time for the weekend.

What changes are taking place at the Royal Mail this bank holiday weekend?

The Royal Mail delivers and collects mail on most days except public or bank holidays.

This Easter the Royal Mail will not be collecting or delivering mail in England, Wales and Northern Ireland on Good Friday, April 15, and Easter Monday, April 18.

The Royal Mail will not be taking collections or deliveries on Easter Monday across the UK. Credit: PA

In Scotland collections and deliveries will continue as usual on Good Friday while there will be no collections or deliveries on Easter Monday.

When is the last day I can post a letter to arrive in time for Easter Sunday?

First class stamps with the Royal Mail aim for delivery the next working day for both letters and parcels.

This means the last day to post first class is Wednesday, April 13.

Royal Mail second class delivery takes two or three working days and is suitable for less urgent mail - meaning you would need to post on Wednesday, April 13, at the latest in hopes for delivery by Sunday as there are deliveries on Saturday.

When is the last day I can post a parcel to arrive in time for Easter Sunday?

Similarly to letters and small parcels, first and second class work the same.

First class aims to deliver the next working day while second is expected to be delivered in two to three working days - there is compensation cover of up to £20 included in the postage price.

Signed for mail requires a signature on delivery, first class is delivered the next day and there is compensation cover of up to £50.

Guaranteed next-day delivery with Royal Mail special delivery will ensure parcels are delivered between 9am and 1pm the next day or you get your money back.

Special delivery includes full tracking, signature on delivery and compensation cover of up to £500.

There is an additional fee for guaranteed Saturday delivery.

How much does it cost for a first or second class stamp?

The Royal Mail recently increased its prices, meaning the cost of first class stamp increased by 10 pence from April 4.

First class digital stamp

A first class stamp now costs 95p and a second class stamp is 68p (an increase of 2p).

Postage for a large first class letter stamp is £1.45. While a large Second Class letter stamp is £1.05.

How much does it cost to post a parcel with the Royal mail?

Signed for deliveries start at £2.36 for a large letter sent second class, up to £34.40 for 20kg medium parcels sent first class.

Special delivery, guaranteed by 1pm, starts at £6.85 for a 100g parcel and increased to £41.35 for parcels up to 20kg.

For a full breakdown of the Royal Mail’s new price list visit its website.