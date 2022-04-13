PLANS for four houses to be built on land in Cwm, near Ebbw Vale have been lodged with Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council.

The application, submitted by a Mr Williams, is for four detached houses with the associated landscaping and parking at a site off Mountain View, Cwm.

Plots one and three would have five bedrooms, plots two and four would have six bedrooms, and there would be parking spaces for four vehicles at each house.

Documents say that the site for the proposal is a “large, grassed area” with shrubbery covering parts of it.

Planning permission was granted to build 16 houses on the site in 2006.

Mountain View houses plans by Creation Design

Agents Creation Design explained the plans in a design and access statement.

Creation Design said: “The Blaenau Gwent Local Development Plan (LDP) indicates that the proposed site lies in the settlement boundary within which development is generally permitted.”

The site is next to other houses on Mountain View and has the A4046 road on its southwestern boundary.

Creation Design said: “As the site is an established residential area there are no concerns regarding land acceptability.”

The statement says that the site is in a “low risk” coal mining area.

Site off Mountain View - Cwm where four new houses could be built. Picture: Google Street View

But there is a snag.

Creation Design said: “You should be aware that records indicate that the site lies in the influence of a dormant landslip”.

This means that the landslide may happen again under certain circumstances such as heavy rainfall,

Creation Design said: “A site investigation/slope analysis will be required to support any application and appropriate technical advice should be sought to ensure the stability of the site.”

They believe that this could be done by adding a condition to do the work as part of the planning permission once that has been given.

Blaenau Gwent planners are expected to decide the application by May 22.

A separate SuDS (sustainable drainage) application will need to be submitted for this site which would explain how surface water and flooding would be dealt with there.

Building work would not be allowed to start until the SuDS application has also been approved.