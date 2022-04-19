THERE are 20 candidates listed as Independent who will be fighting for seats at the council elections in Monmouthshire.
Some of these include former party members, including a former Labour and Conservative councillor and a former member of the Abolish The Welsh Assembly party.
While not having one set of policies like other political groups, they will be campaigning on different issues affecting the areas they hope to represent.
Frances Taylor, an Independent candidate for Magor West, says she wil be putting “people before politics” as she explains why she is standing in the upcoming elections.
“I have been an independent county councillor for almost 10 years now,” she said. “Like other Independent councillors I stood because I was passionate about my community and felt I could make a difference.
“I also felt that Magor and Undy were forgotten by Monmouthshire council, and I wanted to change that.
“In my experience that is why a number of people stand as Independent.”
Saying “the first role of politics is advocacy”, she said it is the role of every councillor to represent the people who elected them.
“I live in Magor, the community I am fortunate enough to represent,” she said. “I love where I live, and I bring that love to my role as a councillor.
“My time as a councillor has clearly demonstrated to me that narrow party politics is not important at the local level.
“I have seen party political issues get in the way of common sense and better outcomes and services for people.
“In my experience, Independent candidates are much more likely to live in the community they represent. This is not always the case. Party political candidates sometimes use constituencies as stepping-stones to a safer seat or a political role.”
Ms Taylor said the council’s Independent group had the following principles:
- Local – we have an affinity with and a love for the community we represent. It is not just a pitstop on the way to something else;
- People before politics;
- First duty to the community and not to political imperatives.
“The Independent group works together as a collective,” she said “We meet regularly, we discuss key issues and decide together how we wish to approach the issues.
“We currently perform a vital opposition role, scrutinising and challenging the administration to make better decisions.
“We work with all the other political groups to make progress on behalf of residents and to ensure their voices are heard.”
Ms Taylor added that standing as an Independent candidate is “vastly different” from standing under a party ticket.
“Firstly, you must have the motivation, drive and energy to do everything yourself, from your nomination papers to your election materials,” she said.
“If existing members become aware of a potential candidate, we offer support and experience but to be Independent you must be a self-starter.
“We know from our own experience that sometimes people find this daunting, and it can be a reason people join one of the parties.
“It is true that there is a whole party machine, writing and printing leaflets, cards and newsletters. If you are Independent, it is just you and the encouragement and support of other Independents.
“Some people will say, ‘well if you are Independent how can you make any difference?’
“I would draw on my own experience. In Magor with Undy, residents have been working on developing a community centre or hub for our ever-growing community for over 35 years.
“This summer spades will go into the ground to begin the build.
“In 2017, I finally persuaded Monmouthshire council to lead, and project manage the development of the hub and to work alongside Magor Undy Community Hub group (MUCH).
“Eventually, MUCH will take over the day to day running of the Hub and they have worked extremely hard on the project too. There are other examples of this such as Magor Station and progress on identifying formal sports pitches.”
Concluding, Ms Taylor said: “As a councillor, you work with people, and we make progress together.
“As an Independent councillor my role is three-fold, the community I serve, advocacy and creating access for local people who want to drive change and the wellbeing of all of Monmouthshire residents.
“None of us know the political complexion of Monmouthshire council after May 5, however those Independent candidates who are successful will play a key role in shaping their communities and the council’s policies.
“If any opportunity presents itself to play a greater role in the leadership and administration of the council, then some of the issues we will be seeking significant improvements in and a new approach to are:
- the crisis in adult social care and both paid and unpaid carers
- mental health support and early intervention for children and young people in particular
- wider reaching action on the declared climate emergency to include active travel and flood risk
- more innovative approaches to affordable housing.”
Here are all the Independent candidates standing in Monmouthshire:
Caldicot Cross
Number of seats: one
- Alan Davies
Crucorney
Number of seats: one
- David Wynne Hughes Jones
Drybridge
Number of seats: one
- Martyn Ford
Lansdown
Number of seats: one
- Kevin Williams
Llanbadoc and Usk
Number of seats: two
- Meirion Howells
- Val Smith
Llanelly
Number of seats: two
- Giles Howard
- Simon Howarth
Llangybi Fawr
Number of seats: one
- Andy Hunt
Magor West
Number of seats: one
- Frances Taylor
Mardy
Number of seats: one
- Ralph Frederick Chapman
Osbaston
Number of seats: one
- Rachel Jupp
Overmonnow
Number of seats: one
- Kelly Jackson-Graham
Rogiet
Number of seats: one
- Paul Cromwell
- Sebastian McVicker-Orringe
Severn
Number of seats: one
- Kay Harris
St Arvans
Number of seats: one
- Steve Pocock
Town
Number of seats: one
- David Cummings
West End
Number of seats: one
- Jimmy Harris
Wyesham
Number of seats: one
- Emma Bryn
