MONMOUTHSHIRE council’s Labour group has pledged to prioritise building more housing in their manifesto for the council elections next month.
The largest opposition group in Monmouthshire says building more affordable homes is at the top of its list of priorities.
A council report in the autumn highlighted Monmouthshire is facing a shortfall of 468 affordable homes per year, while there are more than 2,000 people registered on the housing waiting list.
“The most important thing is to try and get everyone in Monmouthshire with a roof over their head,” says Martyn Groucutt, deputy leader of the Monmouthshire Labour group.
The party is supporting a proposal to set up an arms-length house-building company to build homes within the county.
Mr Groucutt says several other councils in Wales are returning to the days of building houses – and Monmouthshire’s Labour group has pledged to join them.
“We would be looking to develop social housing, working with building companies – because the major national house building companies are not going to go away – but we think they have had far too an easier ride in Monmouthshire,” he said.
“We will say that any big development will have to have a proportion of affordable housing.”
The group also wants to see changes to the type of housing being built.
Mr Groucutt says towns in the county have been “filed with big estates” over recent years, which he says have tended to be occupied by a large number of commuters.
But Monmouthshire’s Labour group wants to see homes built closer to where people are working in the new Local Development Plan, as well as housing which will help to address the climate emergency.
The party is also pledging to improve active travel – such as walking and cycling routes – as well as public transport.
“The old idea of the number 23 bus that comes along every five hours on a Tuesday and Thursday is not the way to get people out of their cars,” Mr Groucutt said.
“We will be looking at developing a range of possibilities around public transport such as a subscription service where you almost dial up your own mini bus like you dial for a taxi now.”
On the cost of living crisis, the group says it would work more closely with the Welsh Government to provide support to residents.
Mr Groucutt claims the Conservative-led council has been “looking to get into conflict with the government in Wales for political reasons”.
The group also says there would be more consultation with the public and greater acknowledgement of the expertise of council officers.
Action to tackle issues around rural isolation and an ageing population, as well as measures to improve town centres are also being promised.
The group is standing candidates in every ward at the elections on May 5.
Here are all the Labour candidates standing in Monmouthshire:
Bulwark and Thornwell
Number of seats: two
- Sue Riley
- Armand Watts
Caerwent
Number of seats: one
- Steve Hoselitz
Caldicot Castle
Number of seats: one
- Rachel Catherine Garrick – Labour and Co-operative Party
Caldicot Cross
Number of seats: one
- Jackie Strong
Cantref
Number of seats: one
- Sara Burch – Welsh Labour and Cooperative Party
Chepstow Castle and Larkfield
Number of seats: two
- Paul Griffiths
- Dale Rooke
Croesonen
Number of seats: one
- Su McConnel
Crucorney
Number of seats: one
- Kyle Eldridge
Devauden
Number of seats: one
- Margaret Griffiths
Dewstow
Number of seats: one
- Tony Easson
Drybridge
Number of seats: one
- Catrin Maby
Gobion Fawr
Number of seats: one
- John Riley
Goetre Fawr
Number of seats: one
- Janet Robins
Grofield
Number of seats: one
- Laura Wright
Lansdown
Number of seats: one
- Martyn Groucutt
Llanbadoc and Usk
Number of seats: two
- Philip Bowyer
- Roger Harris
Llanelly
Number of seats: two
- Mary Ann Shelley Brocklesby
- Gareth Douglas Wilde
Llanfoist Fawr and Govilon
Number of seats: two
- Ben Callard
- Bryony Nicholson
Llangybi Fawr
Number of seats: one
- Sally Ashby
Llantilio Crossenny
Number of seats: one
- Ann Eggleton
Magor East with Undy
Number of seats: two
- John Crook
- Angela Marie Sandles
Magor West
Number of seats: one
- Penny Simcock
Mardy
Number of seats: one
- Gethin Jones
Mitchel Troy and Trellech United
Number of seats: two
- Alison Denton
- Laura McConnel
Mount Pleasant
Number of seats: one
- Peter Marsh-Jenks
Osbaston
Number of seats: one
- David Richard Simcock
Overmonnow
Number of seats: one
- Steven Garratt
Park
Number of seats: one
- Tudor Thomas
Pen Y Fal
Number of seats: one
- Matthew Strong
Portskewett
Number of seats: one
- Tom Kirton
Raglan
Number of seats: one
- Maggie Harris
Rogiet
Number of seats: one
- Peter Strong
Severn
Number of seats: one
- Maria Marinella Stevens
Shirenewton
Number of seats: one
- Hugo Perks
St Arvans
Number of seats: one
- Vanessa Dodd
St Kingsmark
Number of seats: one
- Hilary Beach
Town
Number of seats: one
- Catherine Fookes
West End
Number of seats: one
- Jill Bond
Wyesham
Number of seats: one
- Alice Fletcher
To see a full list of candidates standing in Monmouthshire in next month's election click here.
- This is part of a series of articles profiling parties standing in Gwent's council areas in next month's elections.
