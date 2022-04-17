MONMOUTHSHIRE council’s Labour group has pledged to prioritise building more housing in their manifesto for the council elections next month.

The largest opposition group in Monmouthshire says building more affordable homes is at the top of its list of priorities.

A council report in the autumn highlighted Monmouthshire is facing a shortfall of 468 affordable homes per year, while there are more than 2,000 people registered on the housing waiting list.

“The most important thing is to try and get everyone in Monmouthshire with a roof over their head,” says Martyn Groucutt, deputy leader of the Monmouthshire Labour group.

The party is supporting a proposal to set up an arms-length house-building company to build homes within the county.

Mr Groucutt says several other councils in Wales are returning to the days of building houses – and Monmouthshire’s Labour group has pledged to join them.

“We would be looking to develop social housing, working with building companies – because the major national house building companies are not going to go away – but we think they have had far too an easier ride in Monmouthshire,” he said.

“We will say that any big development will have to have a proportion of affordable housing.”

The group also wants to see changes to the type of housing being built.

Mr Groucutt says towns in the county have been “filed with big estates” over recent years, which he says have tended to be occupied by a large number of commuters.

But Monmouthshire’s Labour group wants to see homes built closer to where people are working in the new Local Development Plan, as well as housing which will help to address the climate emergency.

The party is also pledging to improve active travel – such as walking and cycling routes – as well as public transport.

“The old idea of the number 23 bus that comes along every five hours on a Tuesday and Thursday is not the way to get people out of their cars,” Mr Groucutt said.

“We will be looking at developing a range of possibilities around public transport such as a subscription service where you almost dial up your own mini bus like you dial for a taxi now.”

On the cost of living crisis, the group says it would work more closely with the Welsh Government to provide support to residents.

Mr Groucutt claims the Conservative-led council has been “looking to get into conflict with the government in Wales for political reasons”.

The group also says there would be more consultation with the public and greater acknowledgement of the expertise of council officers.

Action to tackle issues around rural isolation and an ageing population, as well as measures to improve town centres are also being promised.

The group is standing candidates in every ward at the elections on May 5.

Here are all the Labour candidates standing in Monmouthshire:

Bulwark and Thornwell

Number of seats: two

Sue Riley

Armand Watts

Caerwent

Number of seats: one

Steve Hoselitz

Caldicot Castle

Number of seats: one

Rachel Catherine Garrick – Labour and Co-operative Party

Caldicot Cross

Number of seats: one

Jackie Strong

Cantref

Number of seats: one

Sara Burch – Welsh Labour and Cooperative Party

Chepstow Castle and Larkfield

Number of seats: two

Paul Griffiths

Dale Rooke

Croesonen

Number of seats: one

Su McConnel

Crucorney

Number of seats: one

Kyle Eldridge

Devauden

Number of seats: one

Margaret Griffiths

Dewstow

Number of seats: one

Tony Easson

Drybridge

Number of seats: one

Catrin Maby

Gobion Fawr

Number of seats: one

John Riley

Goetre Fawr

Number of seats: one

Janet Robins

Grofield

Number of seats: one

Laura Wright

Lansdown

Number of seats: one

Martyn Groucutt

Llanbadoc and Usk

Number of seats: two

Philip Bowyer

Roger Harris

Llanelly

Number of seats: two

Mary Ann Shelley Brocklesby

Gareth Douglas Wilde

Llanfoist Fawr and Govilon

Number of seats: two

Ben Callard

Bryony Nicholson

Llangybi Fawr

Number of seats: one

Sally Ashby

Llantilio Crossenny

Number of seats: one

Ann Eggleton

Magor East with Undy

Number of seats: two

John Crook

Angela Marie Sandles

Magor West

Number of seats: one

Penny Simcock

Mardy

Number of seats: one

Gethin Jones

Mitchel Troy and Trellech United

Number of seats: two

Alison Denton

Laura McConnel

Mount Pleasant

Number of seats: one

Peter Marsh-Jenks

Osbaston

Number of seats: one

David Richard Simcock

Overmonnow

Number of seats: one

Steven Garratt

Park

Number of seats: one

Tudor Thomas

Pen Y Fal

Number of seats: one

Matthew Strong

Portskewett

Number of seats: one

Tom Kirton

Raglan

Number of seats: one

Maggie Harris

Rogiet

Number of seats: one

Peter Strong

Severn

Number of seats: one

Maria Marinella Stevens

Shirenewton

Number of seats: one

Hugo Perks

St Arvans

Number of seats: one

Vanessa Dodd

St Kingsmark

Number of seats: one

Hilary Beach

Town

Number of seats: one

Catherine Fookes

West End

Number of seats: one

Jill Bond

Wyesham

Number of seats: one

Alice Fletcher

