THE Conservative group in Monmouthshire has launched its manifesto for the upcoming council elections, pledging to prioritise education, build a bypass in Chepstow and “lead the green agenda”.

Election candidates and party supporters gathered at The King’s Head Hotel in Abergavenny on Monday as the group set out its priorities for the council elections next month.

The party is hoping to retain control of the only Conservative-majority council outside of England.

Five key pledges feature in the manifesto which promises “a green, innovative, caring and inclusive Monmouthshire”.

These are offering children and young people the best possible start in life; empowering people to live independently; delivering better connected and sustainable communities; leading the green agenda; creating a fairer society with opportunities for all.

Richard John, leader of the Conservative group, said the number one priority was offering children and young people “the best possible start in life”, helping them to make up for lost learning time during the pandemic.

The manifesto pledges continuing to upgrade school buildings, including delivering a new three-19 school in Abergavenny, developing a business case for the future of Chepstow School and increasing primary school places in Caldicot and Portskewett.

The Conservative group is also vowing to continue expanding Welsh-medium education, as well as supporting children with additional learning needs and expanding early years provision.

As part of its pledge to build better connected and sustainable communities, the Conservatives are campaigning to work with Gloucestershire County Council, Welsh and UK Governments to build a bypass from Chepstow to Gloucestershire in a bid to ease congestion and improve air quality.

MS Peter Fox, left, with Conservative group leader Richard John and deputy leader Sara Jones

“We will fight to end the daily congestion that is blighting Chepstow by getting on with building the bypass,” Mr John said.

Advancing the building of a public transport hub at Severn Tunnel Junction and pushing forwards the delivery of a new walkway station at Magor also feature in the manifesto.

The manifesto also promises to regenerate high streets, with plans to increase footfall and improve walking and cycling routes.

As part of its pledge to lead the green agenda, the Conservative group says it will strive for a council fleet powered by electric and hydrogen.

Electric vehicle charging points could also be increased, and a cross-party climate change taskforce set up to monitor the council’s progress towards becoming carbon neutral.

On housing, the group says it will lobby Welsh Government to allow the council to build more affordable homes in its new Local Development Plan, as well as tackling homelessness and increasing social housing.

The group also pledges to “keep council tax as low as possible”, and oppose plans to re-value properties council tax in Wales which it says would “disproportionately impact” Monmouthshire residents.

Conservative group leader Richard John speaking at the manifesto launch

Upgrading leisure centres, building a Velo Park near Abergavenny and protecting outdoor education are included in the pledge to create a fairer society.

The party also pledges to fight to protect Monmouthshire’s ambulance service from planned cuts and continue to pay care workers above the real living wage.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Mr John said: “I would hope that if we are returned to a Conservative majority – of course it is only with a majority we are able to make these clear decisions and get these things done – then we will be returning with a real sense of urgency to get things done, to get on with the job and to make progress on building more schools, delivering a better connected county, delivering on our climate change obligations and investing in opportunities for people to look after their own wellbeing.”

The group is contesting all 46 seats in the county, with 24 women and 22 men making up the candidates.

For the full list of candidates in Monmouthshire standing in next month's election, click here.