A GASTROPUB named as the best in Wales is located in Gwent, and what’s more – you could find yourself working there.

Earlier this year, the Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropub Awards for 2022 were published, showcasing the best of the best from across the UK.

Just three pubs made the list in Wales, with the highest of these – and therefore best - determined to be The Hardwick in Abergavenny.

And, if anyone fancies having the best gastropub in Wales on their CV, The Hardwick is currently hiring.

Posting to their social media channels, bosses at the Old Raglan Road venue confirmed that a number of vacancies are currently up for grabs, for “enthusiastic and passionate people”.

The Hardwick

These range from front of house and bar staff, to chefs and housekeepers.

According to the job listing, “relative experience is always a bonus, but a desire to be part of a team that prides itself on exceeding customers expectations is what really matters.”

Continuing, they said rates of pay are “competitive” with flexible working hours available.

More information about the vacancies, including how to apply, can be found here.

What’s so special about this venue?





Earlier this year, The Hardwick was voted the 20th best gastropub in the UK, and the best in Wales.

This was determined by an academy of several hundred judges spread throughout the UK who vote for who they think are the must-see gastropubs.

The academy is made up of food industry experts, chefs, operators, food writers and journalists, all of whom keep a close eye on the market and the trends within.

Food at The Hardwick, Abergavenny (top50gastropubs)

They described The Hardwick as “somewhere you can completely relax and enjoy some fantastic food in good company”, and were full of praise for chef Stephen Terry.

Elsewhere in Gwent, The Black Bear Inn picked up the number 47 spot on the list, and was praised for its “cosy feel” by judges.

The only other Welsh pub on the top 50 was The Felin Fach Griffin, in Brecon.

But what makes a Gastropub?





The awards website says: “Thirty to 40 years ago, pub food was something of a rudimentary offer that usually involved a deep fat fryer and something that could be thrown together quickly and easily.

“Wet-led pubs dominated and the idea of going out for a fine-dining treat down at your local was unheard of.

“However, a quiet revolution was underway, and a few visionary entrepreneurs started a trend that has since exploded onto the pub scene and is now here to stay.

“Nowadays, the gastropub market is vibrant and booming, with top end chefs offering fine, Michelin-starred dining experiences in a pub environment, through to more traditional but high quality pub classics, all of which is represented in the Top 50 Gastropub’s list.”