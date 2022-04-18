WE ALL know Newport has changed a lot over the years.
Today we bring you a selection of pictures shared with us by some of the 14,400 members of our We Grew Up in Newport Facebook group.
Which of these do you remember?
The members regularly share memories of Newport and often have lively discussions over on Facebook. If you want to be a part of it just go to www.facebook.com/groups/wegrewupinnewport
Buildings being knocked down to make space for Friars Walk. Picture from Paul Murphy
Cambrian car park in Newport city centre. Picture from Mark Scott
John Frost Square and its popular clock. Picture from Paul Murphy
The Nuthouse hairdressers used to be based in this building by the old bus station. Picture from Keith David Mahoney
One of the sculptures in the old John Frost Square. Picture from Paul Murphy
Ferris's Cafe next to the old bus station. Picture from Paul Murphy
The old train that used to sit on the riverfront next to where the Millennium Bridge now is. Picture from Paul Murphy
Cambrian Road as it used to be. Picture from Steve Sims
The stairs from John Frost Square down to the bus station long before Friars Walk. Picture from Paul Murphy
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here