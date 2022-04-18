WE ALL know Newport has changed a lot over the years.

Today we bring you a selection of pictures shared with us by some of the 14,400 members of our We Grew Up in Newport Facebook group.

Which of these do you remember?

The members regularly share memories of Newport and often have lively discussions over on Facebook. If you want to be a part of it just go to www.facebook.com/groups/wegrewupinnewport

South Wales Argus: Buildings being knocked down to make space for Friars Walk. Picture from Paul Murphy

South Wales Argus: Cambrian car park in Newport city centre. Picture from Mark Scott

South Wales Argus: John Frost Square and its popular clock. Picture from Paul Murphy

South Wales Argus: The Nuthouse hairdressers used to be based in this building by the old bus station. Picture from Keith David Mahoney

South Wales Argus: One of the sculptures in the old John Frost Square. Picture from Paul Murphy

South Wales Argus: Ferris's Cafe next to the old bus station. Picture from Paul Murphy

South Wales Argus: The old train that used to sit on the riverfront next to where the Millennium Bridge now is. Picture from Paul Murphy

South Wales Argus: Cambrian Road as it used to be. Picture from Steve Sims

South Wales Argus: The stairs from John Frost Square down to the bus station long before Friars Walk. Picture from Paul Murphy

