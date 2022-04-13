MORE than 50 arrests have been made as part of a year-long operations aimed at stamping out sexual exploition in the Pill area of Newport.
Gwent Police officers have made more than 50 arrests for solicitation – with more than 40 people charged – as part of the operation.
Police said the arrests were made possible by feedback from the community, who were concerned about the impact criminal behaviour was having on the area.
Chief Superintendent Tom Harding said: “Listening to our community, it was clear that there were significant concerns about sexual exploitation.
“Already an area of focus for local teams, we worked in partnership with local groups to eliminate sexual exploitation which blights communities and causes significant harm.
“This operation sends a clear message to anyone within or visiting Pill, that there is a zero-tolerance approach to sexual exploitation across Gwent."
Under UK law it is an offence "for a person in a street or public place to solicit another for the purpose of obtaining sexual services as a prostitute."
As part of the operation, officers engaged with local support groups to help anyone identified as vulnerable and worked with them to get the help that they needed.
"I want to reassure local communities, this operation will continue to target those who prey on the most vulnerable," added Ch Supt Harding.
Anyone with information on sexual exploitation or other illegal activity can report it anonymously by either calling 101 or Crimestoppers UK on 0800 555 111.
People can also contact Gwent Police directly on social media. All information provided will be dealt with in the strictest of confidence.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here