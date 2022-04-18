TEN members of the Newport Independents Party are running for election across the city this May.

The party was established by Kevin Whitehead in March 2017 – the candidates are an equal split of men and women, who Mr Whitehead has described as “community champions”.

Mr Whitehead, who first stood as a councillor when his local boxing club was shut down by the council, said: “Our goal is to be the go-to people and a voice for those who don’t have one.

“We vote for whatever is best for residents, no matter who or what party proposes it.”

The Newport Independents Party is different to other political parties such as Labour or the Conservatives, because there is no whip, therefore members are not obligated to vote in a certain way.

The party was formed by Mr Whitehead so that members would have the right to sit on scrutiny committees – committees which Independent candidates do not have access to unless they are members of a group.

Mr Whitehead described his personal politics as “a little bit to the left, but never the right”.

The party currently has three seats on Newport City Council, all in the Bettws ward. But the leader is hoping for the party to expand across Newport in the upcoming elections.

Mr Whitehead said: “Anybody can be a councillor, as long as you have a big heart.”

Who’s standing for the Newport Independents Party and where?





Bettws (three seats):

Janet Elizabeth Cleverly

Jason Alan Jordan

Kevin Graham Whitehead

Malpas (three seats):

Michael Brian Cox

Rachel Reaney

Pillgwenlly (two seats):

Marce Ravenscroft

Wan Taylor

Shaftesbury (two seats):

Rhys Richards

Stow Hill (two seats):

Nick Baneswell

Victoria (two seats):

Annette Farmer

To view the full list of candidates in Newport in next month's election click here.